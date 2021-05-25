Special Report: Exposing the Corruption of the Pope Francis Dictatorship

Brian McCall and journalist and author Matthew Hoffman discuss the compelling testimony of Mrs. Martha Alegría Reichmann de Valladares. She reveals details of a network of corruption that produced and sustains the Francis Papacy. Her testimony is based on a close, decades long friendship with Cardinal Óscar Andrés Rodríguez Maradiaga, the so called “vice-pope.” Only after the Cardinal betrayed their friendship and revealed his dark side of financial and moral corruption did the Valladares family understand the depths of their betrayal. Her testimony compliments that of Archbishop Carlo Maria Viganò, who provided a preface to her book length testimony. The recently released English translation of her book can be purchased at https://www.faithfulinsight.com/.