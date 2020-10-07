Holocaust and the ‘Faces of Evil’

In Nomine Patris, et Filii, et Spiritus Sancti. Amen.

The word holocaust, used as a variable noun, can be defined as “an event in which there is a lot of destruction and many people are killed”; its synonyms include devastation, destruction, carnage, genocide, and annihilation.

As such, we will consider certain holocausts which have taken place throughout history in which many people have been killed at the hands of evil men (and women). There are, as we will see, ‘Faces of Evil’ connected to such human suffering.

Those who do not know history are doomed to repeat it. Based upon their predecessors, we must recognize the new ‘Faces of Evil’ in order to stop further holocausts from taking place.

Slaughter of the Holy Innocents: King Herod ‘the Great’

King Herod ‘the Great’

After the Birth of our Lord and God, Jesus Christ, an angel of the Lord appeared in a dream to Good Saint Joseph, saying: “Arise and take the Child and His Mother, and fly into Egypt: and be there until I shall tell thee. For it will come to pass that Herod will seek the Child to destroy Him” (Matt. 2:13).

King Herod, meanwhile, had been greatly troubled by news delivered to him by wise men from the east who came seeking “He that is born king of the Jews”. This was perceived as a threat to Herod’s rule. So, Herod assembled together “all the chief priests and scribes of the people” and inquired of them where Christ should be born. The answer was Bethlehem of Juda (Matt. 2:1-5).

Herod the Great had been appointed as ‘King of the Jews’ by the Roman Senate of the ‘Herodian Kingdom of Judea.’ This Herodian Kingdom was a client state of the Roman Republic from 37 BC. Thus, Herod was not pleased to hear that there was a newborn King of the Jews, who was not one of his own sons.

Typical of the corrupt politicians of today, using smooth talk which masks their evil intent, King Herod infamously laid his snare to kill Jesus, as he sent the wise men to Bethlehem, saying: “Go and diligently inquire after the Child, and when you have found Him, bring me word again, that I also may come to adore Him” (Matt. 2:8). This lying ‘Face of Evil’ had no intent to adore the Christ Child, only to kill Him.

Despite being directed by the King to return and reveal the location of the Christ Child to him, Sacred Scripture records they later refused to do so. After adoring Jesus and offering Him gifts of gold, frankincense, and myrrh, “[a]nd having received an answer in sleep that they should not return to Herod, they went back another way into their country” (Matt. 2:11-12).

Thus began the holocaust at the time of Christ: “Then Herod perceiving that he was deluded by the wise men, was exceedingly angry; and sending killed all the men children that were in Bethlehem, and in all the borders thereof, from two years old and under, according to the time which had diligently inquired of the wise men. Then was fulfilled that which was spoken by Jeremias the prophet, saying: A voice in Rama was heard, lamentation and great mourning; Rachel bewailing her children, and would not be comforted, because they are not” (Matt. 2:16-18).

Thus, Herod became a notorious Biblical ‘Face of Evil’ for the unspeakable slaughter of innocent children. Known in history as ‘Herod the Great,’ his evil ungodly rule continued past the massacre of the Holy Innocents until his day of reckoning, when he is believed to have died from “chronic kidney disease complicated by a very uncomfortable case of maggot-infested gangrene of the genitals.” Then, in a fate no doubt even worse than the circumstances of his death, he who murdered the Holy Innocents would face his final trial, heaven or hell for all eternity, before the judgment seat of God – with all of the dead babies that he unmercifully killed crying out in testimony against him.

No God-fearing person would deny that King Herod the Great was a ‘Face of Evil.’

Communist/Socialist Mass Murderer: Joseph Stalin

Joseph Stalin (1878-1953)

Stalin was the General Secretary of the Communist Party of the Soviet Union from 1922 to 1952. The Soviet Union or USSR is also known as the ‘Union of Soviet Socialist Republics.’ His reign of terror gives us insight into what it is to live under Socialism and/or Communism.

More than one holocaust-type event can be ascribed to this vicious mass-murderer. The estimates of the number of deaths attributed to this ‘Face of Evil’ vary greatly. Based upon evidence found after the USSR was dissolved on Christmas Day, December 25, 1991, the official records show:

1,713,000 Gulag Deaths

799,455 Executions

390.000 Forced Resettlements (Dekulakization)

400,000 Deportation Deaths

6,500,000 Famine Deaths (Holodomor)

22,000 Katyn Massacre

While these ‘official’ counts total 9,824,455, some historians unofficially claim that the total number of deaths by the whole range of Soviet holocausts under Stalin was around 20 million.

No God-fearing person would deny that Stalin was a ‘Face of Evil.’

National Socialist Mass Murderer: Adolf Hitler

Adolf Hitler (1889-1945)

Hitler was the Fuhrer of Germany from 1934 to 1945. He was the head of the National Socialist German Workers’ Party, known as the Nazi Party. As with Stalin, Hitler’s reign of terror gives us insight into what it is like to live under Socialism. There is no single document calculating the number of people killed in the holocaust of the Jews and other acts of carnage by the Nazis. The following are estimates calculated from wartime reports generated by those who implemented Nazi population policy and postwar demographic studies on population loss during World War II:

6,000,000 Jews

5,700,000 Soviet Civilians

3.000,000 Soviet Prisoners of War (including 50,000 Jewish soldiers)

1,800,000 Polish Civilians (non-Jewish)

312,000 Serb Civilians (on the territory of Croatia, Bosnia & Herzegovina)

250,000 People with disabilities living in institutions

250,000 Gypsies

70,000 Repeat Criminal Offenders

The total deaths of these holocausts under Hitler number 17.4 million.

No God-fearing person would deny that Hitler was a ‘Face of Evil.’

Communist Mass Murderer: Mao Zedong

Mao Zedong (1893-1976)

Mao Zedong was the Chairman of the Communist Party of China from 1943 to 1976. The holocausts that took place during Mao’s savage reign of terror total 77.5 million, including the following:

36,000,000 Great Leap Forward

1,500,000 Cultural Revolution (1966-1976)

40,000,000 Famine

No God-fearing person would deny that Mao was a ‘Face of Evil.’

Mass Murderers of the Unborn: SCOTUS 1973

The Supreme Court of the United States, 1973

The ‘Faces of Evil’ in the above group photo of the United States Supreme Court of 1973, who murderously ruled in favor of legalizing abortion, include the majority of Chief Justice Warren E. Burger and the following Associate Justices: Harry Blackmun, William O. Douglas, William J. Brennan Jr, Potter Stewart, Thurgood Marshall, and Lewis Powell Jr. The only two to dissent were Associate Justices Byron White and William Rehnquist. The date of this ruling, which will live in infamy, was January 22, 1973.

As of December 31, 2019, a holocaust of an estimated 61 million unborn babies have been killed by abortion in the United States since the passing of the demonic Roe v. Wade decision. That is more murders than Stalin and Hitler combined.

If we consider that Herod, Stalin, Hitler and Mao are ‘Faces of Evil,’ how can we think otherwise of the Supreme Court members who inflicted the scourge of Roe v. Wade upon our country?

Mass Murderers of the Unborn: Democratic Party Leaders

Clockwise from top-left: Joe Biden, Nancy Pelosi, and Kamala Harris

The role model of the Democratic Party leaders seems to be King Herod. Calling to mind the despicable Herod, who tried to deceive the Wise Men by asking that they inform him when they found the Christ, so that he too could ‘adore’ Him, we have the duplicitous Democratic Party Leaders of today who support the ongoing abortion holocaust under the guise of “protecting and advancing reproductive health, rights, and justice.” The Democratic Party Platform embraces the intrinsic evil of abortion up to birth, while demanding that all Americans fund such wicked plans for the murder of the unborn through their tax dollars. This is demonic. This is DEMONcratic.

The Democratic Party Chair made it clear that there is no place for Pro-Life Democrats – that they are to get in line with abortion or get out of the party. This year, more than 100 prominent Pro-Life Democrats petitioned the platform committee of the Democratic National Convention, imploring them to moderate its extreme stance on abortion. They wrote that the existing platform “endorses taxpayer funding of abortion, opposed by a supermajority of the population,” and that it also endorses “taxpayer funding of abortion in developing countries, opposed by three-fourths of voters.”

Some ‘Faces of Evil’ masquerade as practicing Catholics or as compassionate leaders while they lead the abortion holocaust of innocent unborn babies to be sacrificed on the altar of satan. We must unmask these murdering hypocrites! Jesus said of such people: “Woe to you scribes and Pharisees, hypocrites; because you are like to whited sepulchers, which outwardly appear to men beautiful, but within are full of dead men’s bones, and of all filthiness” (Matt. 23:27).

The horrendous slaughter of infants by abortion, often tearing their little bodies limb from limb, with the pieces sucked out of the womb with a razor-tipped vacuum hose, is framed by ‘Faces of Evil’ as being a vital ‘health service for women.’ Their concern for women spurs them on, they say, to protect abortion ‘rights.’ Tell that to all of the female babies who are aborted and denied the chance for life outside the womb. There is no God-given ‘right’ for a woman to kill her unborn child. “Woe to you that call evil good, and good evil: that put darkness for light and light for darkness: that put bitter for sweet, and sweet for bitter” (Isa. 5:20).

In America, just under 1 million babies die in the ongoing abortion holocaust every year. Deaths in the USA from other causes include: Heart disease 647,457; Cancer 599,108; Accidents 169,936; Stroke 146,383; Alzheimer’s disease 121,404; Diabetes 83, 564; Influenza and Pneumonia 55,672; and Suicide 47,173. The abortion holocaust is the number-one cause of death in the United States.

Supreme Court Associate Justice Ruth Bader Ginsberg died on September 18, 2020. She was nominated to that position by Democratic President Bill Clinton in 1993. She was an untiring voice for legalized abortion and zealously defended partial-birth abortion numerous times. Partial-birth abortion is a particularly heinous crime against humanity which allows for a ‘physician’ to perforate the skull of a viable baby just inches from birth, suck out the brains with a vacuum, and then pull out the mutilated corpse the rest of the way. Like Herod, Stalin, Hitler, and Mao, Justice Ginsberg has gone on to her supreme and final judgment with the cries and screams of millions of massacred innocents to testify against her.

If we consider that Herod, Stalin, Hitler and Mao are ‘Faces of Evil,’ how can we think otherwise of the Government leaders who perpetuate and expand the holocaust that Roe v. Wade unleashed?

Flags of Evil: Communism and Socialism

Clockwise from top-left: Soviet Russia, the People’s Republic of China, and Nazi Germany

The red flags associated with the ‘Faces of Evil’ represent the Soviet Union, Nazi Germany, and the People’s Republic of China. These red flags signal a mix of Socialism and Communism, which are sadly notorious for their heinous holocausts. ‘Red flags’ should be going up in the United States of America as the Democratic political party, the ‘Party of Abortion,’ also leans heavily towards Socialism and Communism. We can see Socialism and Communism embedded in the Democratic Party. Traditionally, Socialism and Communism have been condemned by the Church in words that can also describe much of the lawlessness that is going on today. The following is just a small sampling:

Pope Pius IX, Encyclical Nostis et Nobiscum (Dec. 8, 1849), §6: “You are aware indeed, that the goal of this most iniquitous plot is to drive people to overthrow the entire order of human affairs and to draw them over to the wicked theories of this Socialism and Communism, by confusing them with perverted teachings.”

Pope Leo XIII, Encyclical Quod Apostolici Muneris (Dec. 28, 1878), §1: “… We speak of that sect of men who, under various and almost barbarous names, are called socialists, communists, or nihilists, and who, spread all over the world, and bound together in the closest ties in a wicked confederacy, no longer seek the shelter of secret meetings, but openly and boldly marching forth in the light of day, strive to bring to a head what they have long been planning – the overthrow of all civil society whatsoever … They strive to seize and hold in common whatever has been acquired either by title of lawful inheritance, or by labor of brain and hands, or by thrift in one’s mode of life.”

Pope Leo XIII, Encyclical Diuturnum (June 29, 1881), §23: “… communism, socialism, nihilism, hideous deformities of the civil society of men and almost its ruin. And yet too many attempt to enlarge the scope of these evils, and under the pretext of helping the multitude, already have fanned no small flames of misery.”

Pope Leo XIII, Encyclical Humanum Genus (Apr. 20, 1884), §27: “For the fear of God and reverence for divine laws being taken away, the authority of rulers despised, sedition permitted and approved, and the popular passions urged on to lawlessness, with no restraint save that of punishment, a change and overthrow of all things will necessarily follow. Yea, this change and overthrow is deliberately planned and put forward by many associations of communists and socialists.”

Pope Benedict XV, Encyclical Ad Beatissimi Apostolorum (Nov. 1, 1914), §13: “It is not our intention here to repeat the arguments which clearly expose the errors of Socialism and of similar doctrines … never forgotten, but whenever circumstances call for it, they should be clearly expounded and inculcated in Catholic associations and congresses, in sermons and in the Catholic press.”

Pope Pius XI. Encyclical Quadragesimo Anno (May 15, 1931), §117: “Whether considered as a doctrine, or as an historical fact, or a movement, Socialism, if it remains truly Socialism, even after it has yielded to truth … cannot be reconciled with the teachings of the Catholic Church because its concept of society itself is utterly foreign to Christian truth.” §120: “[Socialism] is based nevertheless on a theory of human society peculiar to itself and irreconcilable with true Christianity. Religious socialism, Christian socialism, are contradictory terms; no one can be at the same time a good Catholic and a true socialist.”

Padre Pio once called out to a stranger: “Antonio! Come here.” The man was a militant Communist who also considered himself a Catholic. Padre Pio strongly admonished him: “How can you call yourself a Catholic and a Communist at the same time?” Pio further challenged him: “Take your pick. You are one or the other, but you can’t be both.” This public rebuke jolted Antonio into rejecting Communism and returning to the Catholic Faith. (Padre Pio by Rev. John Schug, p.131).

Our Lady of Fatima warned of such times when She said that Russia would spread her errors (including Socialism and Communism) throughout the world (July 13, 1917).

Pledge of Allegiance: One Nation Under God, Born and Unborn

The American Flag

As Catholics, we must reject the red flags of Socialism and Communism. The failed Godless ideologies of Socialism and Communism have been and will continue to be a sure path to human misery and to the fires of hell. We must love God and country and stand up united against any demonic holocausts in our land. To this end, we fervently can recite the Pledge of Allegiance.

The original Pledge, written in 1892 by Baptist minister Francis Bellamy, had no reference to “under God.” However, the Catholic Knights of Columbus personally inserted “under God” in their recitations of the Pledge. It was through petitions by the Knights of Columbus that led to a congressional resolution, adopted by the House and Senate and signed by Republican President Dwight D, Eisenhower, officially adding the words “under God” on June 14, 1954.

Since then, and throughout the terrible abortion holocaust in our country, many members of the Knights of Columbus personally insert “the born and the unborn” into the Pledge. Encourage one another to true red, white, and blue patriotism with these words:

I pledge allegiance to the Flag of the United States of America, and to the Republic for which it stands, one Nation under God, indivisible, with liberty and justice for all [the born and the unborn].

Election 2020: Make Your Choice — Life or Death (Heaven or Hell)

Finally, if we consider that Herod, Stalin, Hitler and Mao are ‘Faces of Evil,’ how can we think otherwise of those who vote for candidates who champion, perpetuate and expand Socialism, Communism, and the diabolical holocaust that Roe v. Wade inflicted upon our great nation? Those satanic criminals would not be in their positions of power to destroy human life if they were not voted into office.

Vote Pro-Life to save millions of unborn babies from a painful holocaust. Vote Pro-Life lest you become complicit in the murderous holocaust of abortion by aiding and abetting those corrupt Herod-like leaders who are true ‘Faces of Evil’ in every sense of the word, morally and historically. Vote Pro-Life to save your soul from the never-ending fires of eternal damnation.

If you are planning to vote (or have voted) for a pro-abortion (‘pro-choice’) candidate for political office – whether it be dog catcher, local, state, or federal office, up to the President of the United States – then just look in a mirror to behold another ‘Face of Evil’.

