Mask Mania: Emblem of Loyalty to the Party of COVID

Editor’s Note: The author wishes readers to know that this article was written for the Print Edition of CFN before August 28, when California Governor Gavin Newsom replaced the system of testing metrics discussed in the article with a new, even more stringent system called “Blueprint for a Safer Economy“.

By every objective measure, the COVID-19 pandemic is over. In fact, it has been over since late May, although the lying media and their Blue State governor accomplices have been laboring mightily to convince the gullible masses that the “pandemic” is worse than ever, conducting what is easily the biggest Psyop in the history of disinformation.

But there is only so long the Fake News-Blue State alliance (FN-BS) can prevent the public mind from becoming aware of the bell curves that demonstrate Farr’s Law: once peak deaths are reached, an epidemic rapidly wanes toward zero. Every time.

Thus, as to New York and New Jersey, two Blue States with the highest per capita COVID death rates per 100,000 in America – accompanied by the tightest Blue State lockdowns in the country – we see that peak deaths were reached in mid-April. By late May the death toll, even with inflated reporting, had reached statistical zero, where it has remained ever since in both states:

What’s a Blue State Governor to do when the lockdown he hoped would destroy the Trump economy no longer seems justified by a “pandemic” that pooped out three months ago? Where is the “health emergency” when almost no one is dying or even being hospitalized on account of COVID-19, or even “with” COVID-19? What can be done to keep fear, and thus the lockdowns, alive?

From “Pandemic” to “Casedemic”

The first move was to switch from the “pandemic” to what has aptly been termed the “casedemic,” which is brilliantly explained in this short video. With deaths and hospitalizations having reached statistical zero, the FN-BS began harping on “cases” of the virus. Not “cases” in the usual sense of someone actually suffering from an illness, but rather “cases” redefined to mean simply positive test results among the general population, uncovered by a maniacal testing regime that detects what are nothing more than remnants of the virus in people who have recovered from COVID-19, never knew they had it because they were asymptomatic, or were only mildly symptomatic and never even required a visit to the doctor’s office.

The pandemic having ended, we are now besieged by 24/7 coverage of the casedemic: millions of cases are out there, people. Be afraid! The disappointing bell curve of deaths and hospitalizations can now be replaced by a rising curve of “cases” – like the scary little number from the website of WHO:

Wow! That’s almost 12 million “cases” of COVID-19 in the United States alone. With millions more “cases” to come as the drive to test all 330 million Americans, fueled by the FN-BS, continues with the relentless ferocity of which only health establishment bureaucrats are capable. And the more “cases” uncovered by testing, the longer the “health emergency” can continue because there will be a continual “spike” in “cases.” As one wag put it: If you conducted widespread I.Q. testing you would also have a spike in the number of morons.

California is a rather amusing example of this “casedemic” fraud. The State’s lunatic governor, Gavin Newsom, has rolled back the “reopening” of more than 30 counties based on “spiking cases.” In those counties, all indoor worship services are banned, along with certain other indoor activities, while grocery stores, liquor stores, marijuana dispensaries and pet stores, among numerous other “essential” places, remain open. The “metrics” for determining which counties are locked down once again represent a classic “heads I win, tails you lose” scenario: Any county that does not perform enough tests per day to find “cases” is locked down because it hasn’t tested enough, so Newsom and his health bureaucrats can’t tell how many “cases” it has. On the other hand, any county that performs plenty of tests and finds plenty of “cases” is also locked down because Newsom and his bureaucrats can tell how many “cases” it has: too many!

Under these metrics, virtually no county in the State of California can escape being locked down again, with its churches closed. That no one, or almost no one, is dying or being hospitalized on account of COVID-19 in those same counties is irrelevant. Too few cases detected or too many cases detected are both grounds for being locked down again. That religion-suppressing scam is one of the main reasons I have added California to the list of the COVID-19 suits that I am litigating for the Thomas More Society. Stay tuned.

The Mask Mandate – AKA “Mask Mania”

Now, given all the surging “cases” in the United States – who knows where it will all end, maybe never – the people certainly have to be protected from the new menace of the casedemic. But how do you protect millions of people from millions of other people who have “cases” of COVID-19?

The BS-FN has the answer: make everybody wear masks. Not masks, really, but “face coverings,” which is the term the Blue State dictators (formerly known as governors) are using in their “mask mandate” executive orders. Knowing they cannot plausibly compel millions of people to go out and buy a particular product (i.e., medical-grade face masks), they have cunningly opted to force people to wear the equivalent of diapers on their faces. Hence, the Dictator of New York defines “face covering” as follows: “cloth masks (e.g. homemade sewn, quick cut, bandana)” as well as “surgical masks, N-95 respirators, and face shields.”

There are no protocols for the filtration effectiveness of the mandated “face coverings.” Everyone must simply wear a “face covering” of some kind because a tyrannical Democrat politician says so. We are expected to forget that the same “experts” who now tell us that “face coverings” of some kind or other will “save lives” – amidst that deadly tsunami of millions of “cases” of people who aren’t sick – were telling us only a few months ago to have nothing to do with masks, even if they are medical grade. As the Surgeon General tweeted at the end of February:

Seriously people- STOP BUYING MASKS!



They are NOT effective in preventing general public from catching #Coronavirus, but if healthcare providers can’t get them to care for sick patients, it puts them and our communities at risk!

https://t.co/UxZRwxxKL9 — U.S. Surgeon General (@Surgeon_General) February 29, 2020

After its own abrupt reversal on the matter, the CDC bureaucracy published on May 20 a meta-review of 10 randomized controlled studies showing “no significant effect of face masks on transmission of laboratory-confirmed influenza.” The same review warned that “in lower-income settings, it is more likely that reusable cloth masks will be used rather than disposable medical masks because of cost and availability” and that “[p]roper use of face masks is essential because improper use might increase the risk for transmission.”

Accordingly, the CDC still warns: “Don’t touch the face covering, and, if you do, wash your hands or use hand sanitizer to disinfect.” New York City’s “face covering” advisory likewise warns: “Wash your hands for 20 seconds with soap and water or use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer every time you put on and take off your face covering. If you are unable to clean your hands, be very careful not to touch your eyes, nose or mouth.” New York City further warns that “face coverings” are such dangerous objects that they must not be left lying around the house: “Do not put face coverings where others can touch them or where germs trapped in your face covering can touch other surfaces, such as counter tops or your kitchen table.”

Got all that? The “face covering” is a source of COVID-19 because the virus can collect on its surface. So be sure to wear one to protect you… from COVID-19! But you mustn’t touch your face covering because it could make you sick – with COVID-19 – so wash your hands immediately if you make that potentially fatal blunder. But then be sure to put the blasted thing back on your face and breathe through it for hours on end in order to be “safe” from all those “cases” of COVID-19 out there. There’s no way all those COVID-19 virions concentrated on the contaminated surface of your face covering – which you must never, ever touch – could be inhaled, infecting you with the virus rather than protecting you from it. Absolutely not! You can trust your Democrat governor on that point. Be safe! Mask up!

Now, the idea that everyone must wear a mask is founded on the superstition, for which there is no valid medical evidence whatsoever, that everyone is a presumed carrier of COVID-19 – that is, a “case” of the virus, according to the new meaning of “case” – who can transmit the virus to others even if he himself is asymptomatic, thus giving others a “case” of the virus, too. But if everyone is a presumed “case” of the virus, yet deaths and hospitalizations have plummeted to near-zero over the past six months, then everyone must also be a presumed case of herd immunity, in which case there is no longer a pandemic. Or, if everyone is a presumed “case” of the virus then it is too late to protect anyone from everyone else, for everyone else has a “case” of COVID-19.

The universal “face covering” mandate is the most ridiculous idea in the history of medical science. But that doesn’t matter. What matters is that “face coverings” on everyone maintain the air of panic that will lead to Trump’s eviction from the White House. Otherwise, as the details of various mask mandates with which I am familiar reveal, they are nothing more than exercises in tokenism designed to secure a state of obedience for its own stake.

Students Must Wear Masks, Except…

Consider these ridiculous instructions for the imposition of masks on students in New Jersey, where Emperor Murphy has just allowed the reopening of schools under absurdly onerous conditions:

“Students are required to wear face coverings, unless doing so would inhibit the student’s health. …

Exceptions:

Doing so would inhibit the student’s health.

The student is in extreme heat outdoors.

The student is in water.

A student’s documented medical condition….

The student is under the age of two (2), due to the risk of suffocation.

During the period that a student is eating or drinking.

…anyone who has trouble breathing or is unconscious.

The student is engaged in high intensity aerobic or anaerobic activities.

…during gym and music classes when individuals are in a well-ventilated location and able to maintain a physical distance of six feet apart.”

And under the heading “Additional Considerations”, we find the following statement: “Researchers have identified ‘frequent discomfort’ as a potential challenge associated with implementing use of face covering requirements. Students and staff should be provided face covering breaks throughout the day.” (Emphasis added).

Add up all the exceptions, including frequent breaks from wearing the intolerable “face coverings,” and the exercise is revealed as utterly pointless – pointless, that is, from a medical stance. From a political stance, the “face-covering” farce is indispensable: it secures obedience to arbitrary commands in the masses who are being conditioned to arbitrary rule on the pretext of protecting them from a virus that has proven lethal to a mere 5/100 of one percent of the population of the United States (170,000 purported deaths/330,000 million people).

Doddering Joe’s Mask Plan

Seen in this light, it is hardly surprising that Joe Biden, a doddering political hack who needs a crib sheet to say anything more than, “Come on, man!”, had only one thing to say during his abbreviated appearance to kick off Kamala Harris’s Presidential campaign on August 13: “Today I want to talk about one thing…. Every single American should be wearing a mask when they’re outside for the next three months, at a minimum. Every governor should mandate – every governor should mandate – mandatory mask-wearing.”

Here is Biden’s attempt to explain the one thing he considers even more important than the usual abortion-on-demand up to the moment of birth, more-better sodomy, forcing nuns to pay for contraception, and boys on the girls’ track team:

“And I’ll end by saying that it goes a little, it goes back to the study some months ago by Columbia University, saying that it didn’t have to be this way. If the President had acted sooner, it would have saved – just one week earlier – it would have saved thirty-some thousand lives. Two weeks earlier, I think it was 51 or 57 thousand lives. I hope we learned our lesson. I hope the President has learned the lesson. But again, this not about Democrat of Republican or Independent. It’s about saving Americans’ lives. So, let’s institute a mask mandate nationwide, starting immediately, and we will save lives. The estimates are we will save over 40,000 lives in the next three months if that is done. Now [donning a massive black mask] let me turn it over to my colleague and running mate. She has a few comments to make.”

“Estimates”? What estimates? There are none. Nor is there any “study by Columbia University.” There is only a non-peer-reviewed article by two undoubtedly leftist economists at the University of British Columbia, joined by another at MIT, found here, which offers the worthless speculation that mandating masks for “employees of public-facing businesses” on April 1 – not every American, Joe – “could have led to… 37% fewer cumulative deaths by the end of May” which “roughly translates into 18 to 55 thousand saved lives.” Then again, if quartz point healing crystals had been distributed to all the employees of public-facing businesses, the crystals “could have” saved the same number of lives. Who can deny the obvious correlation between something that wasn’t done and what would have happened if it had been done?

But, as the authors concede in their non-peer-reviewed, poorly proofread paper, hastily published to help the Democrats: “Whether wearing masks in public place [sic] should be mandatory or not [redundancy] has been one of the most contested policy issues [missing comma] with health authorities of different countries providing contradiction [sic] recommendations.” In the United States, as we have seen, the health authorities of the same country – indeed the very same health officials – have provided contradictory recommendations within the span of a few months.

So, obviously, there can be no dispute: all 330 million Americans must immediately begin wearing face-diapers. For at least three months. Until November 3, that is, so that the Democrats can use the “casedemic” to argue that COVID-19 remains in everyone and hovers in the air from their exhalations like a poison gas, so that there must be universal mail-in ballots that will arrive post-Election Day in precisely the number of bags and boxes needed to tilt close races to Biden. Meanwhile, on Election Day, the supermarkets, liquor stores, and marijuana dispensaries will be bustling with Democrat voters who were just too terrified to vote in person.

Science, you know. But not science, for as the authors also concede: “there is no randomized controlled trial evidence for the effectiveness of face masks, but… ‘indirect evidence exists to support the argument for the public wearing masks in the Covid-19 pandemic.’” By “indirect evidence” the authors mean the speculations of “health experts” who, like the authors themselves, are members of the establishment Left.

Conclusion

Politics, and politics alone, is behind the mask mania that has suddenly gripped the nation. The Mask is not a health measure but a political emblem – assiduously displayed as a virtue signal on the faces of every one of the left-wing marchers and rioters in the cities, and now demanded of everyone else as a sign of submission to what the rioters seek: the final victory of American neo-Jacobinism, from which Trump provided a reprieve with his unaccountable and intolerable election to the Presidency.

In 2016, for once, mass democracy actually altered America’s downward trajectory into the abyss – flattening the curve, if you will. That must never happen again. In 2020, the Year of the Mask, November 3 will be single most significant day in the entire political history of the United States. November 4 will be either Day One of Year One of Liberty in America or yet another period of reprieve from the Terror.

Pray the Rosary every day. And vote in person.

